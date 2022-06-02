Eight automakers adopt US EV fire response recommendations

Eight electric vehicle manufacturers have adopted a US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) recommendation to improve emergency response guides and incorporate vehicle-specific information for fighting lithium-ion EV battery fires.

Honda, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Porsche, Proterra, Belgian manufacturer Van Hool, Volkswagen and Volvo have successfully completed the actions asked for in the NTSB recommendation. NTSB issued the recommendation in January 2021 to 22 EV manufacturing and said 12 including Ford, General Motors, Tesla and Toyota are making progress on steps identified in the recommendation.