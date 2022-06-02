Logo
Eight automakers adopt US EV fire response recommendations
A Porsche electric vehicle (EV) charging point is seen during a media day for the Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai, China April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/Files

02 Jun 2022 01:37AM (Updated: 02 Jun 2022 01:47AM)
Eight electric vehicle manufacturers have adopted a US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) recommendation to improve emergency response guides and incorporate vehicle-specific information for fighting lithium-ion EV battery fires.

Honda, Hyundai, Mitsubishi, Porsche, Proterra, Belgian manufacturer Van Hool, Volkswagen and Volvo have successfully completed the actions asked for in the NTSB recommendation. NTSB issued the recommendation in January 2021 to 22 EV manufacturing and said 12 including Ford, General Motors, Tesla and Toyota are making progress on steps identified in the recommendation.

Source: Reuters

