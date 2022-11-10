Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

El Salvador to receive fertilizer, wheat flour donation from China
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

El Salvador to receive fertilizer, wheat flour donation from China

El Salvador to receive fertilizer, wheat flour donation from China

FILE PHOTO: El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele speaks during a decoration ceremony to the Apostolic Nuncio to El Salvador Santo Gandemi, in San Salvador, El Salvador, October 26, 2022. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas/File Photo

10 Nov 2022 07:39AM (Updated: 10 Nov 2022 07:39AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SAN SALVADOR : El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele will receive more than 1,400 tonnes of fertilizer and more than 900 tonnes of wheat flour from China, the country's presidency said on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

The tweet was accompanied by a photo of a bag of wheat flour reading "Chinese assistance, for a shared future" in Spanish.

Earlier on Wednesday, the presidency's press office said in a tweet that Bukele would receive the donation "to mitigate the impact of the worldwide economic crisis."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.