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Elbit Systems launches AI-based autonomous defence tech unit
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Elbit Systems launches AI-based autonomous defence tech unit

Elbit Systems launches AI-based autonomous defence tech unit

The logo of Elbit Systems is displayed at their stand during the Australian International Airshow in Avalon, Australia March 26, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams

09 Sep 2026 09:46PM
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ROSH HAAYIN, Israel, Sept 9 : Elbit Systems, Israel's largest defence firm, on Wednesday launched a unit called Fuse that will focus on AI-based defence technologies such as autonomous drones and other military systems.

• Fuse consolidates Elbit's many defence technologies into one unit.

• The company bought Israel's Blue White Robotics in May.

• It unveiled its One2Many system powered by an AI operating system to coordinate autonomous swarms.

• Company officials say Fuse has already received contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars, including a THOR drone system for the U.S. military through Mistral Inc and a number of deals in Europe.

Source: Reuters
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