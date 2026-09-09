Elbit Systems launches AI-based autonomous defence tech unit

ROSH HAAYIN, Israel, Sept 9 : Elbit Systems, Israel's largest defence firm, on Wednesday launched a unit called Fuse that will focus on AI-based defence technologies such as autonomous drones and other military systems.

• Fuse consolidates Elbit's many defence technologies into one unit.

• The company bought Israel's Blue White Robotics in May.

• It unveiled its One2Many system powered by an AI operating system to coordinate autonomous swarms.

• Company officials say Fuse has already received contracts worth hundreds of millions of dollars, including a THOR drone system for the U.S. military through Mistral Inc and a number of deals in Europe.