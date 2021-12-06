Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Electric car maker Lucid receives subpoena from US SEC
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Electric-car maker Lucid receives subpoena from SEC

Electric-car maker Lucid receives subpoena from SEC

FILE PHOTO: A logo on a Lucid Air Dream Edition vehicle is seen outside the Nasdaq MarketSite as Lucid Motors (Nasdaq: LCID) begins trading today on the Nasdaq stock exchange after completing its business combination with Churchill Capital Corp IV in New York City, New York, U.S., July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

06 Dec 2021 07:29PM (Updated: 06 Dec 2021 07:41PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Lucid Group Inc has received a subpoena from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission seeking documents related to an investigation on its blank-check deal, the Luxury electric-car maker said on Monday, sending its shares down about 15per cent.

"The investigation appears to concern the business combination between the Company (Churchill Capital Corp. IV) and Atieva Inc and certain projections and statements," the company said in a regulatory filing https://bit.ly/32TtoSE.

The deal, which was completed earlier this year, was with veteran dealmaker Michael Klein's blank-check acquisition firm.

It was one of the biggest in a string of deals with Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPACs) that included electric vehicle makers such as Nikola Corp and Fisker Inc.

Founded in 2007 as Atieva Inc by former Tesla executive Bernard Tse and entrepreneur Sam Weng, Lucid plans to achieve production target of 20,000 vehicles in 2022 and 50,000 in 2023.

It was funded initially by Chinese and Silicon Valley venture investors, with additional funding from backers like state-owned Chinese auto maker BAIC Motor and Chinese technology company LeEco.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel and Arun Koyyur)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us