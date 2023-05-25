Logo
Business

Electric truck maker Nikola receives delisting notice
Business

Electric truck maker Nikola receives delisting notice

Electric truck maker Nikola receives delisting notice

Details of the interior of a cabin of the new Nikola Battery Electric truck in Turin, Italy, July 13, 2022. REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

25 May 2023 09:59PM
Nikola Corp said on Thursday Nasdaq gave the electric truck maker a delisting notice for not meeting its minimum bid price requirements.

Shares of the company were down 5 per cent at 73 cents. They fell about 78 per cent last year on high battery material costs and production concerns.

Nikola has been trying to raise cash for operations by selling equity, like other electric vehicle (EV) firms, in a turbulent market, and on Wednesday urged shareholders to vote in favor of increasing the number of shares at its annual shareholder meeting next month.

EV startup Lordstown Motors Corp last month received a similar notice and effected a reverse stock split this week to meet the exchange's rules.

Earlier this month, Nikola said it would pause production to streamline the assembly line at its Coolidge, Arizona factory amid sluggish demand for its battery-powered trucks.

Source: Reuters

