Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

EV battery maker CATL plans US$5-billion China recycling facility
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

EV battery maker CATL plans US$5-billion China recycling facility

EV battery maker CATL plans US$5-billion China recycling facility
People walk past the R&D centre of Contemporary Amperex Technology Ltd (CATL) in Ningde, Fujian province, China on Dec 16, 2016. (File photo: Reuters/Jake Spring)
12 Oct 2021 02:39PM (Updated: 12 Oct 2021 03:25PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BEIJING: Contemporary Amperex Technology plans to build a battery material recycling facility in the central Chinese province of Hubei with an investment of up to 32 billion yuan (US$4.96 billion), the electric-vehicle battery maker said on Tuesday (Oct 12).

The company's announcement comes at a time when global demand for electric vehicles has surged, which makes securing battery materials a key task for the industry.

China, the world's biggest car market, has also set standards and policies to promote battery recycling and save materials.

A CATL unit will form a joint venture with Hubei Yihua Chemical Industry to recycle used EV batteries for chemicals such as cobalt and lithium, the company said in a filing.

Last month, CATL said it had agreed to acquire Canada's Millennial Lithium Corp, as it looks to shore up the supply of key ingredients for EV batteries.

The leading EV battery maker in China, CATL's list of customers include a swathe of automakers such as Tesla Inc and Volkswagen AG.

 

Source: Reuters/gr

Related Topics

electric vehicles Recycling China

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us