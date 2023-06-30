Logo
Business

Electrify America to offer Tesla's EV charging connector by 2025
Business

Electrify America to offer Tesla's EV charging connector by 2025

Electrify America to offer Tesla's EV charging connector by 2025

FILE PHOTO: Car chargers at a Tesla Supercharging station are shown in Carlsbad, California, U.S. Sept. 14, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

30 Jun 2023 01:02AM (Updated: 30 Jun 2023 01:04AM)
:Electrify America, a unit of Volkswagen, said on Thursday it will add Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector to its electric vehicle charging network across Canada and the United States by 2025.

The company said it will continue to offer the widely used Combined Charging System (CCS) connector as it transitions to NACS connector.

Earlier this month, a slew of automakers and charging equipment makers, including Ford Motor and General Motors said they will adopt Tesla's charging design.

Source: Reuters

