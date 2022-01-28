Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Electrolux profit falls as supply-chain headwinds linger
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Electrolux profit falls as supply-chain headwinds linger

Electrolux profit falls as supply-chain headwinds linger

FILE PHOTO: The Electrolux logo is seen during the IFA Electronics show in Berlin, Germany September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/File Photo

28 Jan 2022 03:15PM (Updated: 28 Jan 2022 03:53PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

STOCKHOLM :Sweden's Electrolux said on Friday it expected demand this year to be above pre-pandemic levels, but that global supply chain issues would linger, after it posted a drop in fourth-quarter profits.

Households have been spending more on their homes, including on appliances, during the pandemic. But global logistics constraints and shortages of electronic components have hit Electrolux' production.

Europe's biggest home appliances maker said the issues would continue to impact the industry’s ability to fully meet demand.

"We estimate that the first quarter will be at least as challenging as the fourth quarter 2021," it said in a statement, adding it expected sequential improvements from mid-2022.

Electrolux, a rival to Whirlpool, had previously warned that global supply chain constraints would be challenging in the fourth quarter and into this year.

Operating profit fell to 882 million Swedish crowns ($94.1 million) from a year-ago 2.50 billion, including costs of 727 million relating to arbitration in a U.S. tariff case.

It proposed a dividend of 9.20 crowns per share, up from 8.00 crowns the previous year.

($1 = 9.3736 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Johan Ahlander)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us