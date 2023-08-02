Electronic Arts forecasts weak bookings as competition, lower spending weigh

Videogame publisher Electronic Arts forecast quarterly net bookings below expectations and missed first-quarter estimates on Tuesday, hurt by high competition and muted spending by gamers, sending its shares down 3 per cent after the bell.

Legacy videogame publishers such EA are not only struggling with slowing spending, but also fighting for top spots with new entrants like Warner Bros Discovery, whose Harry Potter-based game Hogwarts Legacy was among the best-selling games this year through May, according to market research firm Circana.

Elevated inflation has forced gamers to get picky with the titles they choose, with many returning to only their favourite franchises because of tight budgets.

EA said Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the latest videogame based on the storied Star Wars franchise launched in April, did well, while it saw lower in-game spending in multi-player shooter game Apex Legends.

"This quarter, net bookings were below expectations, largely driven by underperformance from Season 17 (of Apex Legends)," CFO Stuart Canfield said in a post-earnings call.

EA forecast net bookings in the range US$1.70 billion to US$1.80 billion for its quarter ending Sep 30, below analysts' estimate of US$1.81 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

The company, which kept its fiscal 2024 booking forecast intact, expects to debut in September EA Sports FC, EA's new football franchise after it ended its partnership with FIFA last year.

In the first quarter, the company posted net bookings of US$1.58 billion, compared with Refinitiv estimates of US$1.59 billion. It earned 96 cents per share on an adjusted basis and missed expectations of US$1.02.