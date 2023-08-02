Logo
Electronic Arts misses quarterly bookings expectations, forecast weak
EA (Eletronic Arts) Sports logo is seen in this illustration, August 10, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

02 Aug 2023 04:10AM (Updated: 02 Aug 2023 04:46AM)
Videogame publisher Electronic Arts missed booking estimates for its first quarter on Tuesday, hurt by competition from other franchise-based games and muted spending by gamers.

Its shares fell 4.5 per cent to US$130.25 in extended trading as the company posted net bookings of US$1.58 billion in the quarter ended Jun 30, compared with Refinitiv estimates of US$1.59 billion.

Videogame publishers such as EA are not only struggling with slowing spending, but also fighting for top spots with new entrants like Warner Bros Discovery, whose Harry Potter-based game Hogwarts Legacy was among the best-selling games in May, according to market research firm Circana.

EA forecast second-quarter net bookings in the range US$1.70 billion to US$1.80 billion, also below analysts' estimate of US$1.81 billion.

Source: Reuters

