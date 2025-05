TAIPEI :Taiwan's Foxconn, the world's largest contract electronics maker, on Wednesday said first-quarter profit leapt 91 per cent on continued strong demand for artificial intelligence servers.

Net profit for January-March for Apple's top iPhone assembler and Nvidia's server maker came in at T$42.12 billion ($1.4 billion), versus an LSEG consensus estimate of T$37.8 billion and compared with T$22.01 billion a year earlier.

($1 = 30.2580 Taiwan dollars)