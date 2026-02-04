ElevenLabs raises $500 million at $11 billion valuation

Feb 4 : Voice-cloning AI startup ElevenLabs has secured an $11 billion valuation after raising $500 million in its latest funding round, the company said on Wednesday.

The latest round, led by Sequoia Capital, more than triples the company's $3.3 billion valuation from January 2025, when ElevenLabs raised $180 million.

The Series D funding drew new investors, including Lightspeed Venture Partners and Evantic Capital, along with existing backers Andreessen Horowitz and ICONIQ.

ElevenLabs generated over $330 million in annual recurring revenue in 2025. CEO Mati Staniszewski hopes to double that figure this year, he told the Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news.

The industry has seen a gush of investors racing to pump billions into AI firms, hoping to capitalize on the wider adoption of the disruptive technology across sectors.

The funding comes as ElevenLabs benefits from the viral popularity of the OpenClaw ecosystem, where users integrate the company's voice models to build self-hosted personal AI agents.