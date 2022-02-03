Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Elliott-backed Italian challenger bank CF+ eyes IPO in future
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Elliott-backed Italian challenger bank CF+ eyes IPO in future

03 Feb 2022 10:15PM (Updated: 03 Feb 2022 10:15PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN :Italian challenger bank Banca CF+, backed by U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management, could consider a bourse listing in the next five years, its chief executive said on Thursday.

The specialist lender, formerly known as Credito Fondiario, sees opportunities to expand its business product offering through acquisitions, CEO Iacopo De Francisco told a press conference to present the bank's new name and strategy.

Banca CF+ said it aimed to achieve 4.2 billion euros of assets under management in 2026, with a return on average equity (ROAE) of around 23per cent.

"This is a bank that wants to compete with the traditional banking system that pays little attention to the small and medium enterprises," De Francisco said.

Elliott holds an 88per cent stake in Banca CF+, which has a strong focus on technology and offers financing to SMEs.

Last summer, Credito Fondiario spun off its non performing credit management unit, which was renamed Gardant.

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; Writing by Federico Maccioni; Editing by Valentina Za, Kirsten Donovan)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us