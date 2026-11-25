Nov 24 : Elon Musk asked a federal appeals court to overturn a jury verdict finding he defrauded Twitter shareholders out of billions of dollars by threatening to abandon his purchase of the social media company four years ago.

In a court filing on Monday night, Musk said shareholders failed to prove that Twitter's stock price fell on May 13, 2022, because he posted that the $44 billion takeover was "temporarily on hold" until Twitter demonstrated that its platform was not overrun by fake and spam accounts.

Musk told the San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals that nothing linked the 9.7 per cent share price decline to $40.72 to any "material falsity" in his post, and that shareholders sought to hold him liable for securities fraud simply because the share price fell.

The world's richest person also said the trial judge should not have certified a class action because many investors likely did not rely on his post when selling Twitter shares.

Lawyers for the shareholders did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday. One of the lawyers has said Musk might owe $2.6 billion plus interest if the verdict stands.

Class actions let plaintiffs sue as a group, potentially leading to greater damages at lower cost than in individual lawsuits.

Shareholders accused Musk of expressing concern about fake and spam accounts to back out of the takeover or force Twitter to renegotiate a lower price.

They said Twitter's share price remained depressed until Musk agreed in October 2022 to complete his original $54.20 per share offer.

In upholding the verdict in July, US District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco found "substantial evidence of falsity" in Musk's May 13 tweet, and said qualms about completing a transaction "do not justify lying to the investing public."

Musk changed Twitter's name to X, and later folded it into his rocket and satellite company SpaceX.