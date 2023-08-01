Logo
Big X taken down from Twitter roof after San Francisco squabble

Workers prepare to dismantle a large X logo on the roof of X headquarters on Jul 31, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images via AFP)

01 Aug 2023 06:39AM (Updated: 01 Aug 2023 10:38AM)
It is gone. A giant, glowing X no longer marks the spot on the San Francisco high-rise that is the headquarters of Elon Musk's messaging company X, formerly known as Twitter.

The city building department logged 24 complaints after a weekend of the big X, which on Friday (Jul 28) was erected on the roof of the company's downtown San Francisco headquarters, on Market Street, to the chagrin of neighbours who complained about intrusive lights.

The move followed a post from Musk, the enigmatic billionaire who acquired the company in October for US$44 billion, announcing the newly named firm would remain in San Francisco despite what he termed the city's recent "doom spiral, with one company after another left or leaving".

"Beautiful San Francisco, though others forsake you, we will always be your friend," Musk wrote.

But the big X didn't stay long.

"This morning, building inspectors observed the structure being dismantled," a spokesperson from the city Department of Building Inspection said by email on Monday. "The property owner will be assessed fees for the unpermitted installation of the illuminated structure."

The X logo is seen on the top of the headquarters of the messaging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, California, US, Jul 30, 2023. (File photo: Reuters/Carlos Barria)

X said the removal was voluntary.

Locals over the weekend recorded video of the giant X glowing, pulsing and strobing, with some criticising its intrusive lights.

X user @itsmefrenchy123 said they would be "LIVID" over the bright logo, imagining it "right across from your bedroom".

"I'm just astounded at the flagrant lack of consideration for anyone ever," wrote X user @DollyMarlowe.

Over the weekend a Department of Building Inspection inspector wrote in a report that company representatives denied roof access, twice, to city officials seeking to inspect the logo.

The inspector noted one representative said the sign was temporary.

Source: Reuters/lk

