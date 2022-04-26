Funding obscured: The family office behind Musk's US$44 billion Twitter buyout

The small family office that is managing the wealth of the world's richest person and is helping put together the largest-ever acquisition to be carried out by one person is shrouded in secrecy.

On Monday (Apr 25), Elon Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter for US$44 billion in a seminal moment for one of the world's most influential public forums.

Musk - who is also the chief executive of electric car maker Tesla and aerospace company SpaceX - revealed in a regulatory filing last week that the social media company should reach out to its family office as a point of contact regarding his proposed acquisition.

Yet little is known about the Austin, Texas-based family office that manages Musk's assets.

The office is called Excession and the man who helped build it is Jared Birchall, a former Morgan Stanley banker who has advised Musk on his interactions with Wall Street for several years, according to regulatory filings and legal documents.

He also hired an investigator to probe a Musk critic that Musk called "pedo guy" back in 2018, according to court documents.

Born in 1974, Birchall was hired by Musk from Morgan Stanley in 2016 to work for his family office. Birchall is also the chief executive of Musk's brain chip firm Neuralink, a director at Musk's tunneling firm the Boring Company and a board member at Musk's philanthropic private foundation.

Business registration records with the Texas comptroller of public accounts list Birchall as the manager of Excession as recently as 2021.

Birchall and Musk did not respond to requests for comment.

Birchall's multiple roles are uncommon for a family office manager and illustrate Musk's faith in him, said Raphael Amit, a management professor at the Wharton School.

"Once you appoint somebody to run the family office, that means that you trust him. And Elon wants to set it up in a way that allows him (Birchall) maximum control."