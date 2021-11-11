Elon Musk exercises Tesla options, sells US$1.1b in shares to cover taxes

Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk sold about US$1.1 billion worth of shares to cover tax obligations on options exercise, the billionaire reported in filings on Wednesday (Nov 10).

Musk exercised options to acquire nearly 2.2 million shares of Tesla and then sold about 934,000 shares - about 0.5 per cent of his Tesla holdings. After the transactions, Musk still owns about 170 million Tesla shares.

The transactions were “automatically effected” as part of a trading plan adopted on Sep 14 to sell options that expire next year, according to forms filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. That was nearly two months before he floated the idea of the sale on Twitter.

The move gives Musk cash to pay for the tax bill associated with the exercising of the options, given that his wealth, pegged by Forbes at US$281.6 billion, is tied to his stake in Tesla. It also spares him the capital gains tax bill that he would have had to pay had he sold the shares without coupling their divestment with the exercising of the options.