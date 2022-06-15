Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Elon Musk files appeal to end SEC decree over Twitter posts
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Elon Musk files appeal to end SEC decree over Twitter posts

Elon Musk files appeal to end SEC decree over Twitter posts

Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory groundbreaking ceremony in Shanghai, China January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

15 Jun 2022 08:53PM (Updated: 15 Jun 2022 09:08PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK :Elon Musk on Wednesday appealed a judge's refusal to end his 2018 agreement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission requiring a Tesla Inc lawyer to vet some of his posts on Twitter.

According to a court filing, Musk will ask the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan to overturn the April 27 decision by U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman that allowed the agreement to stand.

The agreement arose from an SEC lawsuit claiming that Tesla's chief executive defrauded investors by tweeting on Aug. 7, 2018 that he had "funding secured" to take the electric car company private, when in reality a buyout was not close.

Musk later accepted a SEC consent decree requiring a Tesla lawyer to screen tweets that might contain material information about the company.

In seeking to end the consent decree and quash part of a subsequent subpoena, Musk accused the SEC of undermining his constitutional right to free speech and using the decree to launch "endless, boundless investigations of his speech."

Musk is trying to buy Twitter Inc for $44 billion.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us