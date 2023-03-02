Elon Musk hints at two future Tesla vehicles in Investor Day event

SAN FRANCISCO : Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk began his company's Investor Day on Wednesday by describing a plan to eliminate fossil fuels from the economy.

Musk is expected to lay out a plan to make a smaller, more affordable electric vehicle that would broaden his brand's appeal and fend off competition, and he presented a slide showing two disguised future models.

But he focused the start of the presentation from Tesla's Austin, Texas, headquarters on an earth without fossil fuels.

"Earth can and will move to a sustainable energy economy and will do so in your lifetime," he said, laying out ways to make the transition including renewable power, electric vehicles, switching to heat pumps and sustainable fuel for planes.

Executives then moved to vehicles, saying the Cybertruck pickup was coming this year and that Tesla aimed to cut next-generation vehicle assembly costs by 50 per cent.

Musk showed a chart of Tesla's projection of the future electric fleet. The slide showed the EV maker's existing models, including the Semi truck, as part of a market projected at 440 million vehicles. It showed the Cybertruck and a shrouded future model as part of a 300 million-vehicle market. An additional, smaller shrouded model was shown as part of the largest market in its projection: 700 million vehicles.

Capturing the mass market is critical to Tesla's goal of increasing deliveries 15-fold - to 20 million vehicles - by 2030. To do that, Tesla will have to improve its battery technology, which Musk has called the “fundamental limiting factor” for the transition to sustainable energy, making it a likely topic for Wednesday's address.

Musk could also describe plans to update the company's best-selling vehicles, after Reuters revealed its "Project Jupiter" plan to revamp its Model Y SUV. .

Tesla has become the world's most valuable car company by far, and the billionaire CEO has aspirations of cracking the mass market and turning the EV maker into a company that can create a more climate-friendly world.

Tesla outperformed the industry in recent years, increasing deliveries rapidly despite the pandemic and supply-chain disruptions.

But Tesla cut prices in recent months to boost sales, which were pressured by a weak economy and growing threats from rivals in the United States and China.

The automaker has only four models, all priced toward the higher end of the market.

Graphic: How EV prices stack up against Tesla's cars https://www.reuters.com/graphics/TESLA-ELECTRIC/STARTUPS/zdpxdrgrzpx/chart.png

Tesla has promised to talk about expansion and capital expenditure plans, with a wide variety of projects from batteries to self-driving technology to new factories likely to be discussed.

On Tuesday, Mexican officials announced that Tesla would build a factory in the northern state of Nuevo Leon. It would be the company's first factory outside of the United States, Germany and China, and Musk is expected to provide more details on Wednesday.

The plans for a more affordable car could draw the broadest interest. In 2020, Musk unveiled a plan to develop batteries in-house, which he said would make self-driving electric cars priced at $25,000 feasible by 2023, but Tesla has been struggling to scale up the production of the so-called 4680 batteries.

Some investors, including those concerned Musk is spending too much time at his latest major acquisition, Twitter, are also hoping the CEO will address calls to buy back shares, which are at about half of their November 2021 peaks even after a rebound of more than 60 per cent this year.

Graphic: Tesla shares bounce back in 2023 https://www.reuters.com/graphics/TESLA-STOCKS/klvygnmdwvg/Pasted%20image%201677700941872.png