Musk kicks Kanye West off Twitter for 'incitement to violence'

LOS ANGELES: Elon Musk kicked Kanye West off Twitter on Friday (Dec 2), after the controversial rapper posted a picture that appeared to show a swastika interlaced with a Star of David.

Twitter owner Elon Musk, who calls himself a free speech absolutist, had welcomed the return of the rapper, now known as Ye, to the platform in October.

In his latest tweet late on Thursday, Musk said: "I tried my best. Despite that, he again violated our rule against incitement to violence. Account will be suspended."

"Just clarifying that his account is being suspended for incitement to violence, not an unflattering pic of me," Musk said in response to West's tweet.

West had also shared a picture of a shirtless Musk getting sprayed with water, captioned: "Let's always remember this as my final tweet."

Twitter late on Thursday also restricted one of Ye's tweets. His account was suspended within an hour after Musk responded to a Twitter user, who said "Elon Fix Kanye Please."

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Twitter had restored the account of the rapper, before the completion of the social media platform's US$44 billion takeover by Musk. However, Musk later clarified that he had no role in bringing Ye back on Twitter.