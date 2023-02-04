Billionaire Musk likely to 'double down' on tweets after court victory

Elon Musk may become even more emboldened in his Twitter use after a jury cleared the billionaire Tesla chief executive over his missive that he had "funding secured" to take his electric car company private.

A San Francisco jury took just two hours to unanimously find the world's second-richest person not liable for having allegedly tweeted fraudulently in August 2018 about a possible Tesla buyout.

Musk is likely to "double down" on his communication tactics after the verdict, said Minor Myers, a professor of corporate law at the University of Connecticut.

"This is only going to embolden him to act as he sees fit," Myers said.

Musk ultimately abandoned his effort to take Tesla private, but told jurors early in the three-week trial that he had believed what he wrote in tweets.