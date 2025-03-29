Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Elon Musk must face fraud lawsuit over disclosure of Twitter stake
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Elon Musk must face fraud lawsuit over disclosure of Twitter stake

Elon Musk must face fraud lawsuit over disclosure of Twitter stake

FILE PHOTO: BLETCHLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 01: SpaceX, X (formerly known as Twitter), and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks with other delegates during day one of the AI Safety Summit at Bletchley Park on November 01, 2023 in Bletchley, England. Leon Neal/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

29 Mar 2025 05:33AM (Updated: 29 Mar 2025 05:47AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW YORK : A U.S. judge on Friday rejected billionaire Elon Musk's bid to dismiss a lawsuit claiming he had defrauded former Twitter shareholders by waiting too long to disclose his initial investment in the social media company, now known as X.

Without ruling on the case's merits, U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter in Manhattan said the plaintiffs adequately pleaded that Musk intended to commit fraud through an improper regulatory filing, misleading tweets about Twitter's future, and a strategy to "silently" build up his Twitter stake.

Carter dismissed some other claims.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement