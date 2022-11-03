Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Elon Musk plans to cut half of Twitter employees' jobs - Bloomberg News reporter tweet
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Elon Musk plans to cut half of Twitter employees' jobs - Bloomberg News reporter tweet

Elon Musk plans to cut half of Twitter employees' jobs - Bloomberg News reporter tweet
FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk's photo is seen through a Twitter logo in this illustration taken October 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Elon Musk plans to cut half of Twitter employees' jobs - Bloomberg News reporter tweet
FILE PHOTO: An image of Elon Musk is seen on a smartphone placed on printed Twitter logos in this picture illustration taken April 28, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
03 Nov 2022 08:25AM (Updated: 03 Nov 2022 08:25AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Reuters) - Elon Musk plans to cut about 3,700 jobs at Twitter Inc or half of the company's workforce, Bloomberg News' reporter tweeted on Wednesday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.