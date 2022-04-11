Elon Musk polls followers on converting Twitter HQ to homeless shelter; Jeff Bezos likes idea

Two of the world's richest people are pitching in ideas to tackle the issue of homelessness, suggesting that Twitter convert its headquarters to a shelter home.

Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos on Sunday (Apr 10) backed an idea put forth by Elon Musk, who recently became Twitter's largest shareholder, to convert the social networking firm's San Francisco headquarters into a homeless shelter as few people are working there during the pandemic.

Bezos tweeted an article by technology-focused blog GeekWire from May 2020 about Amazon's eight-floor family homeless shelter attached to its Seattle headquarters, saying the initiative worked out great and makes it easy for employees who wish to volunteer.

Bezos also suggested converting at least a portion of Twitter's headquarters, if not all of it, into a homeless shelter. Musk agreed in another tweet, calling it a "great idea".