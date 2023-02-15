Logo
Elon Musk says end-2023 'good timing' to find new Twitter head
FILE PHOTO: Twitter logo and a photo of Elon Musk are seen in an illustration taken on Oct 27, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)

15 Feb 2023 02:03PM (Updated: 15 Feb 2023 02:23PM)
DUBAI: Twitter Chief Executive Elon Musk said on Wednesday (Feb 15) that towards the end of 2023 would be "good timing" to find someone else to run Twitter, when he expects the social media platform to be stable.

"I think I need to stabilise the organisation and just make sure it's in a financially healthy place and that the product roadmap is clearly laid out," said Musk, speaking virtually at the World Government Summit in Dubai, when asked if he had identified a new Twitter CEO and when that person would be hired.

"I don't know, I'm guessing probably towards the end of this year would be good timing to find someone else to run the company, because I think it should be in a stable position around, you know, at the end of this year," he said.

On Dec 21, Musk said on Twitter that he would resign as its chief executive "as soon as I find someone foolish enough to take the job!"

He added that he would "just run the software & servers teams".

Musk ran a poll on the social media platform days earlier on whether he should step down as Twitter CEO, in which a majority of respondents said he should.

Source: Reuters/ga

