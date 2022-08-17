Elon Musk says he is buying Manchester United

Manchester United is one of the world's best supported football clubs. They have been champions of England a record 20 times and have won the European Cup, the most prestigious club competition in the global game, three times.

Dissatisfaction among fans at the Glazers' perceived lack of ambition to bring in top players intensified after the club finished sixth in the English Premier League last season, while crosstown rivals Manchester City won a second successive title.

The football club had a market capitalisation of $2.08 billion, as of Tuesday's stock market close.

Manchester United fans have in recent years protested against the Glazers, who bought the club for 790 million pounds (US$955.51 million) in 2005, due to the team's struggles on the pitch.

The anti-Glazer movement gained momentum last year after United were involved in a failed attempt to form a breakaway European Super League.

Some fans have urged Musk to buy Manchester United instead of buying Twitter.

On Saturday, Manchester United suffered a humiliating defeat at Brentford, conceding all four goals of the match in the opening 35 minutes.

The week before United had lost their Premier League season opener by 1-2 to Brighton & Hove Albion, making this the first time since 1960 that the team has let in at least six goals in the first two matches of a top-flight season.

This is also the first time United has lost the opening two matches since 1992 when the team went on to win the title.

Musk has a history of unconventional actions and comments, making it difficult sometimes to tell when he is joking.

His ambitions range from colonising Mars to creating a new sustainable energy economy, and in the process he has built the most valuable car company in the world, electric vehicle maker Tesla, rocket company SpaceX, and a slew of smaller firms. One is a tunnel maker called the Boring Company.

Musk has appeared to smoke marijuana in a podcast and fought US regulators over his comments about his plans for Tesla, including an abandoned effort to take it private.

Forbes estimates his fortune at US$270 billion.