Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Elon Musk says Tesla AI Day pushed to Sept 30
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Elon Musk says Tesla AI Day pushed to Sept 30

Elon Musk says Tesla AI Day pushed to Sept 30

FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory groundbreaking ceremony in Shanghai, China January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

03 Jun 2022 09:31AM (Updated: 03 Jun 2022 09:48AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Electric vehicle major Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said on Thursday that Tesla's AI Day has now been pushed to Sept. 30.

"Tesla AI Day pushed to Sept 30, as we may have an Optimus prototype working by then," he wrote https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1532525711763841043?s=20&t=kI52gTnDYrsrQ9bA3R71AA on Twitter, almost two weeks after he announced the date of Aug. 19.

Optimus is a humanoid robot that Tesla is working on priority. Musk has previously said that it could be launched next year.

"Optimus could eventually address global shortages of labor, and in the short term might be able to carry items around a factory," Musk had said in January.

This is Tesla's second AI (artifical intelligence) Day, the first happened on Aug. 19, 2021.

Musk, in one of his tweets in May, also said that the purpose of the AI day is to convince great AI/software/chip talent to join Tesla.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us