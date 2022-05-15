Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Elon Musk says Twitter legal team told him he violated an NDA
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Elon Musk says Twitter legal team told him he violated an NDA

Elon Musk says Twitter legal team told him he violated an NDA

FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory groundbreaking ceremony in Shanghai, China January 7, 2019. REUTERS/Aly Song

15 May 2022 08:02AM (Updated: 15 May 2022 08:50AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Elon Musk on Saturday tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1525615849167589380 that Twitter Inc's legal team accused him of violating a nondisclosure agreement by revealing that the sample size for the social media platform's checks on automated users was 100.

"Twitter legal just called to complain that I violated their NDA by revealing the bot check sample size is 100!" tweeted Musk, chief executive of electric car maker Tesla Inc.

Musk on Friday tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1525049369552048129 that his $44-billion cash deal to take the company private was "temporarily on hold" while he awaited data on the proportion of its fake accounts.

He said his team would test "a random sample of 100 followers" on Twitter to identify the bots. His response to a question prompted Twitter's accusation.

When a user asked https://twitter.com/PPathole/status/1525292561816256512 Musk to "elaborate on process of filtering bot accounts," he replied https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1525304736538312707?s=20&t=2aqDR-hdkikuuHC__yzkdg, "I picked 100 as the sample size number, because that is what Twitter uses to calculate <5 per cent fake/spam/duplicate."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us