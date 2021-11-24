Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tesla's Musk exercises more options, sells shares worth US$1.05 billion
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Tesla's Musk exercises more options, sells shares worth US$1.05 billion

Tesla's Musk exercises more options, sells shares worth US$1.05 billion

Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures as he visits the construction site of Tesla's Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, Aug 13, 2021. (File photo: Patrick Pleul/Pool via Reuters)

24 Nov 2021 11:19AM (Updated: 24 Nov 2021 01:05PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk sold another 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker worth US$1.05 billion after exercising options to buy 2.15 million shares, US securities filings showed on Tuesday (Nov 23).

The world's richest person had on Nov 6 tweeted that he would sell 10 per cent of his stock if users of the social media platform approved. A majority of them had agreed with the sale.

Since then, he has sold 9.2 million shares worth US$9.9 billion. Last Tuesday, Musk sold 934,091 shares to meet tax withholding obligations related to the exercise of stock options.

 

Source: Reuters/dv

Related Topics

Tesla Elon Musk

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us