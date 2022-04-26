Logo
Elon Musk taking Twitter private in US$44 billion deal
Elon Musk's twitter account is seen on a smartphone in front of the Twitter logo in this photo illustration taken, on Apr 15, 2022. (Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures as he visits the construction site of Tesla's Gigafactory in Gruenheide near Berlin, Germany, on Aug 13, 2021. (Photo: Patrick Pleul/Pool via Reuters)
26 Apr 2022 02:56AM (Updated: 26 Apr 2022 03:54AM)
NEW YORK: Elon Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter for US$44 billion cash on Monday (Apr 25) in a transaction that will shift control of the social media platform populated by millions of users and global leaders to the world's richest person.

It is a seminal moment for the 16-year-old company that emerged as one of the world's most influential public squares and now faces a string of challenges.

Discussions over the deal, which last week appeared uncertain, accelerated over the weekend after Musk wooed Twitter shareholders with financing details of his offer.

Under pressure, Twitter started negotiating with Musk to buy the company at the proposed US$54.20 per share price.

"Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Musk said in a statement.

Shares were up about 6 per cent following the news. The deal represents a near 40 per cent premium to the closing price the day before Musk disclosed he had bought a more than 9 per cent stake. Even so, the offer is below the US$70 range where Twitter was trading last year.

The transaction was approved by the board and is now subject to a shareholder vote.

In a prepared statement the company said Musk secured US$25.5 billion of debt and margin loan financing and is providing a US$21 billion equity commitment.

It was not immediately clear what the breakup fee would be or who would run the new company.

Twitter's outsized importance as a mouthpiece for politicians, political dissidents and activists belies its relatively small size.

Although it is only about a tenth of the size of far larger social media platforms like Meta Platforms's Facebook, it has been credited with helping spawn the Arab Spring uprising and accused of playing a role in the Jan 6, 2021, storming of the US Capitol.

After Twitter banned former President Donald Trump over concerns around incitement of violence following last year's US Capitol attack by his supporters, Musk tweeted: "A lot of people are going to be super unhappy with West Coast high tech as the de facto arbiter of free speech."

Republicans on Monday cheered the news of a possible Musk buyout of Twitter, betting on Trump's reinstatement on the service.

Trump, whose company is building a rival to Twitter called Truth Social, said he will not return to Twitter, according to a Fox News interview.

Source: Reuters

