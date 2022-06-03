Logo
Musk says Tesla needs to cut staff by 10%, pauses all hiring
Model Y cars are pictured during the opening ceremony of the new Tesla Gigafactory for electric cars in Gruenheide, Germany, on Mar 22, 2022. (Photo: Reuters/Patrick Pleul)

03 Jun 2022 03:07PM (Updated: 03 Jun 2022 03:21PM)
SAN FRANCISCO: Tesla chief executive Elon Musk said he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and that the electric carmaker needed to cut staff by about 10 per cent, according to an internal email seen by Reuters.

The email, titled "pause all hiring worldwide", was sent to Tesla executives on Thursday (Jun 2).

Tesla was not immediately available for comments.

Musk earlier this week asked Tesla employees to return to the office or leave the company.

"Everyone at Tesla is required to spend a minimum of 40 hours in the office per week," Musk wrote in another email sent to employees on Tuesday night.

"If you don't show up, we will assume you have resigned." 

Source: Reuters/zl

