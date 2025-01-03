Tesla annual deliveries fall for first time as incentives fail to drum up demand

Tesla reported its first fall in yearly deliveries on Thursday (Dec 2) as lucrative year-end incentives for the Elon Musk-led electric vehicle maker's aging lineup and the new Cybertruck pickup failed to lure customers wary of high borrowing costs.

Musk had earlier predicted "slight growth" in 2024 deliveries and offered a range of promotions including interest-free financing and free fast-charging to boost sales.

But reduced European subsidies, a shift in the United States toward lower-priced hybrid vehicles and tougher competition especially from China's BYD hurt Tesla.

The US EV maker's shares closed about 6 per cent lower.

"Lower deliveries reduces Tesla's growth and lowers the total addressable market for the company's ancillary services, including autonomous driving software, charging, and insurance," Morningstar analyst Seth Goldstein said in a note.

"The slight decline highlights that the current vehicle lineup is nearing market saturation," he added.

As demand for EVs slows, Musk has pivoted his focus on building a self-driving taxi business that is expected to boost Tesla's value.

He also backed President-elect Donald Trump with millions of dollars in campaign donations and analysts expect easier regulations from the new administration to help Tesla in the long run.