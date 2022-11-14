Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Elon Musk says 'I have too much work on my plate'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Elon Musk says 'I have too much work on my plate'

Elon Musk is chief executive of both Twitter and Tesla. 

Elon Musk says 'I have too much work on my plate'

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a virtual meeting at the B20 Summit ahead of the G20 leaders summit in Nusa Dua, Bali, Indonesia on Nov 14, 2022. (Photo: AP/Aaron Favila)

14 Nov 2022 12:14PM (Updated: 14 Nov 2022 01:04PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NUSA DUA, Indonesia: Billionaire Elon Musk said on Monday (Nov 14) he was working "at the absolute most amount ... from morning til night, seven days a week" when asked about his recent acquisition of Twitter and his leadership of automaker Tesla.

"I have too much work on my plate that is for sure," Musk said by video link to a business conference on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali.

Musk, who is chief executive of both companies, appeared lit by candles, wearing a batik shirt sent by the organisers and said he was speaking from a place that had just lost power.

The question of whether Tesla will suffer because Musk is preoccupied with Twitter has become a focus for investors and analysts.

Indonesia has been trying to secure a deal with Tesla on battery investment and potentially for Elon Musk's SpaceX aerospace company to develop a rocket launch site.

Musk made no commitment to either of those but said Indonesia had a large role to play in the electric vehicle supply chain and that it would make sense "long term" for SpaceX to have multiple launch points around the globe.

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

Elon Musk Tesla Twitter

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.