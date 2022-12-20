Elon Musk plans to restrict policy polls to Twitter Blue users

Musk said on Sunday he would abide by the results of the CEO poll, but did not give details on when he would step down if the results said he should. He has not yet named a successor for the role.

Twitter re-enabled Twitter Blue sign ups earlier this month, with accounts for individuals getting a blue check, while gold and gray check marks will denote business and government accounts.

The monthly subscription price for the service is US$8 on the web and US$11 on Apple devices, respectively.