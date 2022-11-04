Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Musk says Twitter saw revenue slump as activist groups pressured advertisers
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Musk says Twitter saw revenue slump as activist groups pressured advertisers

Musk says Twitter saw revenue slump as activist groups pressured advertisers

Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks during a Tesla event in Palo Alto, California on Oct 14, 2015. (File photo: REUTERS/Beck Diefenbach)

04 Nov 2022 10:40PM (Updated: 04 Nov 2022 11:23PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk said on Friday (Nov 4) that the social media company had seen a "massive" drop in revenue and blamed activist groups pressuring advertisers.

Musk, who took control of the firm last week, said the revenue decline came "even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists."

"Extremely messed up! They're trying to destroy free speech in America," he said in a tweet.

Twitter recorded a fall in revenue in its last reported quarterly results in July, blaming Musk's US$44 billion proposal and weakening digital advertising market.

Last month, Musk said he wants Twitter to be "the most respected advertising platform", in a bid to gain the trust of ad buyers ahead of the close of his deal.

Several companies including General Mills and luxury automaker Audi of America already have paused advertising on Twitter, while General Motors said it had temporarily halted paid advertising.

Related:

Source: Reuters/ic

Related Topics

Twitter Elon Musk

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.