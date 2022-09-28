Elon Musk and Twitter dig for evidence as trial looms

SAN FRANCISCO: Twitter and Elon Musk sparred in court on Wednesday (Sep 29), each digging for evidence to prevail in a high-stakes trial next month over the billionaire's bid to break his buyout deal.

Musk has been keen to find evidence to back his accusation that Twitter misled regulators and investors about what portion of accounts are actually spam or software "bots", as well as its key measures regarding growth.

Twitter, which has sued Musk to force him to complete the US$44 billion buyout deal, seeks material or testimony to prove he is contriving excuses to walk away because he changed his mind.

A Twitter attorney told the judge it was a struggle to get documents from data scientists Musk used to estimate the portion of fake accounts on the social network, and that what they finally got did not back his accusation about it being much higher than 5 per cent.

Attorney Brad Wilson contended that Twitter has encountered a "pattern of delay and obfuscation" when it comes to what Musk learnt from data scientists whom he had asked to study Twitter data.

Musk attorneys, in turn, pressed the judge to make Twitter hand over more messages or other material, particularly regarding "monetisable daily active users" and "user active minutes".