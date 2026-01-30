Logo
Logo

Business

Elon Musk's SpaceX said to consider merger with Tesla, Bloomberg News reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Elon Musk's SpaceX said to consider merger with Tesla, Bloomberg News reports

Elon Musk's SpaceX said to consider merger with Tesla, Bloomberg News reports

Tesla Cyber Trucks lead the way as the SpaceX Starship spacecraft rolls out toward the launch pad before its 11th test flight from the company's complex in Starbase, Texas, U.S., October 11, 2025. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

30 Jan 2026 06:47AM (Updated: 30 Jan 2026 06:59AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Jan 29 : Elon Musk's SpaceX is considering a potential merger with Tesla as well as an alternative combination with artificial-intelligence company xAI, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Tesla's shares were up 3 per cent after the bell following the report.

SpaceX and xAI are in discussions to merge ahead of a blockbuster public offering planned for later this year, Reuters exclusively reported earlier on Thursday, to bring Musk's rockets, Starlink satellites, the X social media platform and Grok AI chatbot under one roof.

The space firm has discussed the feasibility of a tie-up between SpaceX and EV-maker Tesla, an idea that some investors are pushing, the Bloomberg report said.

Any deal could attract sizeable interest from infrastructure funds and Middle Eastern sovereign investors, some of the people told Bloomberg.

SpaceX and Tesla did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement