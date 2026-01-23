Elon Musk's X back up after brief outage, Downdetector shows

Jan 22 : Social media platform X was back up after a brief outage for thousands of users globally on Thursday, according to Downdetector.com.

At its peak, there were more than 20,200 reports of issues with X in the U.S., per Downdetector, before coming down to about 600 reports as of 12:27 p.m. ET.

Reports in the UK peaked at over 7,000 at 12:13 p.m. ET, according to the website, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on what caused the outage.

The actual number of affected users may differ from what's shown on Downdetector because these reports are user-submitted.