Elon Musk's X back up after brief outage, Downdetector shows
The X app icon on a smartphone in this illustration taken October 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

23 Jan 2026 01:34AM (Updated: 23 Jan 2026 01:53AM)
Jan 22 : Social media platform X was back up after a brief outage for thousands of users globally on Thursday, according to Downdetector.com.

At its peak, there were more than 20,200 reports of issues with X in the U.S., per Downdetector, before coming down to about 600 reports as of 12:27 p.m. ET.

Reports in the UK peaked at over 7,000 at 12:13 p.m. ET, according to the website, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on what caused the outage.

The actual number of affected users may differ from what's shown on Downdetector because these reports are user-submitted.

Source: Reuters
