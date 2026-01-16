Logo
Elon Musk's X down for tens of thousands of users globally, Downdetector shows
Elon Musk's X down for tens of thousands of users globally, Downdetector shows

A teenager poses for a photo while holding a smartphone in front of a X logo in this illustration taken September 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

16 Jan 2026 11:47PM (Updated: 17 Jan 2026 12:01AM)
Jan 16 : X was down for tens of thousands of users worldwide on Friday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

There were more than 41,000 reports of issues with the social media platform as of 10:35 a.m. ET in the United States, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Users in the UK reported around 8000 incidents and over 2,400 issues were reported in India.

The actual number of affected users may differ from what is shown on the platform, as the reports are submitted by users.

X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Earlier this week, the platform experienced a similar outage that peaked at more than 28,300 logged issues in the U.S. and more than 8,000 reports in the UK.

Source: Reuters
