Elon Musk's X down for thousands of US users, Downdetector shows

Elon Musk's X was down for thousands of users in the U.S. on Tuesday, according to Downdetector.com.

There were more than 5,600 reports of issues with the social media platform, as of 06:51 a.m. ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Cloudflare, a web infrastructure company, was also having issues that impacted other services. It was not immediately clear whether the outages were related.

Around 6:40 a.m. ET, Cloudflare said on its status page it was investigating the issue. The company's shares fell 4.1 per cent in premarket trading.

"We are working to understand the full impact and mitigate this problem. More updates to follow shortly," it said.

X and Cloudflare did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.