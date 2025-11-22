Elon Musk's X down for thousands of US users, Downdetector shows

Elon Musk's X was down for thousands of users in the United States on Friday, Downdetector.com showed.

There were more than 13,900 reports of issues with the social media platform, as of 10:54 a.m. ET, according to the website that tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources.

Earlier this week, X had faced an outage triggered by a spike in unusual traffic that caused errors in web-infrastructure company Cloudflare's network.

X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.