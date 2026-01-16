Elon Musk's X largely back up after outage affects thousands worldwide

Jan 16 : Elon Musk's X was mostly restored after an outage impacted tens of thousands of users globally on Friday, according to Downdetector.com.

At the peak, there were more than 74,000 reports of issues with the social media platform in the United States around 10.14 a.m. ET, data from the outage-tracking website showed. That eased to about 4,000 by 12:34 p.m. ET.

The actual number may differ from what is shown on the platform as the site relies on user-submitted reports.

X did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the reason for the outage.

Outage reports in the UK dropped to 440 from more than 14,000, while those in India fell to 500. Reports from Canada also eased, according to the website.

The platform also experienced an outage earlier this week that peaked at more than 28,300 reports in the U.S. and more than 8,000 in the UK.