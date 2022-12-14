Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

EM bulls outnumber bears for first time since July 2021 - HSBC survey
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

EM bulls outnumber bears for first time since July 2021 - HSBC survey

EM bulls outnumber bears for first time since July 2021 - HSBC survey

FILE PHOTO: HSBC logo is seen on a branch bank in the financial district in New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

14 Dec 2022 10:59PM (Updated: 14 Dec 2022 10:59PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : A closely-followed HSBC survey has shown the share of investors upbeat on emerging market assets has doubled over the last three months to the degree that 'bulls' now outnumber 'bears' for the first time in almost 1-1/2 years.

The survey was conducted between November 2 and December 9, among 118 institutions that between them oversee nearly half a trillion dollars worth of EM assets.

It showed the share of participants now “bullish” on EM prospects over the next three months had nearly doubled to 29 per cent from 15 per cent in the previous survey in September, while those who were “bearish” had reduced to 18 per cent from 41 per cent.

HSBC said the switch coincided with easing inflation concerns, expectations of a slowdown in monetary tightening by major global central banks, as well as news about reopening in China and measures to support its battered property sector.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.