Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Longer-term fixed price electricity contracts available for businesses amid global energy crunch: EMA
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Longer-term fixed price electricity contracts available for businesses amid global energy crunch: EMA

Longer-term fixed price electricity contracts available for businesses amid global energy crunch: EMA

A general view across to Jurong Island in Singapore. (Photo: iStock/kokkai)

10 Mar 2022 02:22PM (Updated: 10 Mar 2022 02:22PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Longer-term fixed price electricity contracts are now available for business consumers amid increased price volatility, the Energy Market Authority (EMA) said on Thursday (Mar 10).

“Amid the increased price volatility in the wholesale electricity market due to the current global energy crunch, some business consumers have faced difficulties in securing fixed price electricity contracts,” EMA said in a media release.

“The Energy Market Authority has therefore worked with electricity retailers to offer more long-term fixed price contracts for business consumers at competitive rates.”

Sembcorp Power and Keppel Electric have responded by offering long-term fixed price plans to consumers with an average monthly consumption from 4MWh to 50MWh.

“These price plans come with a longer contract duration ranging from six months to three years, with the electricity rate for the two- and three-year contracts priced at 25 cents/kWh,” EMA said.

“This is lower than the electricity rate for the Temporary Electricity Contracting Support Scheme (TRECS) of 39.9 cents/kWh for March 2022.”

The contracting window for the new contracts is now open, and EMA encouraged eligible consumers without retail plans to “consider these contracts for greater price certainty”.

Related:

The new contracts were mentioned in Parliament last week by Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng during the ministry’s Committee of Supply debate.

During the debate, Dr Tan addressed the crisis in Ukraine and said that the Government would "spare no effort" to ensure that Singapore's energy supply remains secure and reliable.

“I understand the cost pressures faced by households and businesses. We will constantly continue to monitor market developments and we will not hesitate to introduce further measures, if necessary, to support vulnerable consumers,” he said.

EMA also announced on Thursday that contracting details for TRECS and other retail contract options for April 2022 would be released next week.

Introduced in December last year amid "unprecedented volatility" in the electricity market, TRECS allows generation companies to draw on EMA’s standby fuel facility to generate electricity – thus reducing the risk that disruptions might present to them.

Large businesses are able to get one-month fixed price electricity plans under the scheme, which was extended last month from March to May 2022.

Source: CNA/kg(gr)

Related Topics

Energy Market Authority electricity

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us