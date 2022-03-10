Longer-term fixed price electricity contracts available for businesses amid global energy crunch: EMA

SINGAPORE: Longer-term fixed price electricity contracts are now available for business consumers amid increased price volatility, the Energy Market Authority (EMA) said on Thursday (Mar 10).

“Amid the increased price volatility in the wholesale electricity market due to the current global energy crunch, some business consumers have faced difficulties in securing fixed price electricity contracts,” EMA said in a media release.

“The Energy Market Authority has therefore worked with electricity retailers to offer more long-term fixed price contracts for business consumers at competitive rates.”

Sembcorp Power and Keppel Electric have responded by offering long-term fixed price plans to consumers with an average monthly consumption from 4MWh to 50MWh.

“These price plans come with a longer contract duration ranging from six months to three years, with the electricity rate for the two- and three-year contracts priced at 25 cents/kWh,” EMA said.

“This is lower than the electricity rate for the Temporary Electricity Contracting Support Scheme (TRECS) of 39.9 cents/kWh for March 2022.”

The contracting window for the new contracts is now open, and EMA encouraged eligible consumers without retail plans to “consider these contracts for greater price certainty”.