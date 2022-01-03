Embattled China Evergrande shares halt trading

Logo
China Evergrande shares to halt trading
The China Evergrande Centre building sign is seen in Hong Kong on Sep 23, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Tyrone Siu)

03 Jan 2022 09:24AM (Updated: 03 Jan 2022 10:08AM)
HONG KONG :China Evergrande Group shares will be suspended from trading on Monday, the embattled property developer said without giving a reason.

Evergrande, the world's most indebted developer, is struggling to repay more than US$300 billion in liabilities, including nearly US$20 billion of international market bonds that were deemed to be in cross-default by ratings firms last month after it missed payments.

The property developer missed new coupon payments worth US$255 million due last Tuesday< VG162759965=>, though both have a 30-day grace period.

The firm has set up a risk management committee with many members from state companies, and said it would actively engage with its creditors.

On Friday, Evergrande dialled back plans to repay investors in its wealth management products, saying each investor in its wealth management product could expect to receive 8,000 yuan (US$1,257) per month as principal payment for three months irrespective of when the investment matures.

The move highlights the deepening liquidity squeeze at the property developer.

Shares of Evergrande shed 89per cent last year, closing at HKUS$1.59 on Friday.

Its EV unit China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group plunged as much as 10per cent in early trading on Monday, while property management unit Evergrande Services declined 2.3per cent.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Tom Hogue & Shri Navaratnam)

Source: Reuters

