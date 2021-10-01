Logo
Emerging market 'cryptoization' threatens financial stability - IMF
Emerging market 'cryptoization' threatens financial stability - IMF

FILE PHOTO: Representations of cryptocurrencies Bitcoin, Ethereum, DogeCoin, Ripple, Litecoin are placed on PC motherboard in this illustration taken, June 29, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

01 Oct 2021 09:09PM (Updated: 01 Oct 2021 09:07PM)
LONDON : The advent of digital currencies in emerging markets could spark "cryptoization" of local economies, potentially undermining exchange and capital controls and upsetting financial stability, the International Monetary Fund said on Friday.

Bitcoin and its kin have in the last year soared in price and popularity, with emerging and developing market economies such as Vietnam, India and Pakistan seeing rapid growth in some measures of adoption, according to https://blog.chainalysis.com/reports/2021-global-crypto-adoption-index U.S. blockchain researcher Chainalysis.

Cryptocurrencies offer, in theory, a cheaper and quicker way of sending money across borders. Backers say digital tokens such as stablecoins could also help protect savings from high inflation or fluctuations in local currencies.

(Reporting by Tom Wilson. Editing by Jane Merriman)

Source: Reuters

