Emirati billionaire to invest US$20 billion in US data centres, Trump says

DAMAC owns the Middle East's only Trump-branded golf course in Dubai, which opened in 2017, and the billionaire celebrated the New Year with Trump in Florida.

Trump has an affinity for announcements promising economic growth, though such investments do not always pan out. Early in his first term, he announced a US$10 billion Foxconn investment in a Wisconsin factory that promised thousands of jobs but was mostly abandoned.

Last month Trump and SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son announced the Japanese tech investor would invest US$100 billion in the US over the next four years, focused around AI.