Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Eneco to build 50 MW battery storage plant in Belgium using Tesla batteries
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Eneco to build 50 MW battery storage plant in Belgium using Tesla batteries

Eneco to build 50 MW battery storage plant in Belgium using Tesla batteries

FILE PHOTO: The logo of car manufacturer Tesla is seen at a dealership in London, Britain, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Matthew Childs

07 Jun 2023 04:00PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AMSTERDAM : Dutch energy company Eneco said on Wednesday it would build a 50 megawatt (MW) battery energy storage project in Belgium using Tesla battery packs, its largest such project to date.

The project in Ville-sur-Haine will consist of 53 "Megapack" battery units from Tesla, able to deliver power for 4 hours or 200 megawatt-hours in all.

Such storage projects are expected to become increasingly important in coming years as increasing amounts of electricity is being generated from renewable sources such as solar and wind.

Eneco is controlled by Japan's Mitsubishi Corp.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.