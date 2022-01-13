Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Enel sees IPO of grid services business in 2023 - CEO to paper
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Enel sees IPO of grid services business in 2023 - CEO to paper

Enel sees IPO of grid services business in 2023 - CEO to paper

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Italian multinational energy company Enel is seen at the Milan headquarters, Italy, February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo/File Photo

13 Jan 2022 02:51PM (Updated: 13 Jan 2022 03:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MILAN : Europe's biggest utility Enel plans to list its grid services business in 2023, Chief Executive Francesco Starace said in an interview with Italian daily La Repubblica published on Thursday.

Enel will find an industrial partner for the new company, dubbed Gridspertise, this year, Starace added.

"Gridspertise, as the new company is called, will start in 2022 as a separate company to enhance and provide to all customers services around the world. It will have an industrial partner already this year and for 2023 we plan the listing," Starace told La Repubblica.

Starace reiterated that Enel also plans to spin-off and list its network of charging stations for electric cars.

(This story was refiled to add missing word in headline and first paragraph to clarify co to be listed is grid services business)

(Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us