Eneos considers possible IPO for JX Nippon Mining & Metals -Nikkei

TOKYO : Japanese energy giant Eneos Holdings Inc is considering spinning off subsidiary JX Nippon Mining & Metals, with a possible option of listing its shares, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Eneos will include the spin-off proposal in its latest mid-term business plan due to be released on Thursday, Nikkei said.

Eneos said in a statement that the Nikkei report is not based on the company's announcement and while it is "constantly considering various capital policies," no decisions have been made now.