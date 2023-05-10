Logo
Eneos considers possible IPO for JX Nippon Mining & Metals -Nikkei
Eneos considers possible IPO for JX Nippon Mining & Metals -Nikkei

FILE PHOTO: JX Nippon Oil & Energy Corp's logo is seen at its refinery in Yokohama, Japan February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

10 May 2023 06:20PM (Updated: 10 May 2023 06:29PM)
TOKYO : Japanese energy giant Eneos Holdings Inc is considering spinning off subsidiary JX Nippon Mining & Metals, with a possible option of listing its shares, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Eneos will include the spin-off proposal in its latest mid-term business plan due to be released on Thursday, Nikkei said.

Eneos said in a statement that the Nikkei report is not based on the company's announcement and while it is "constantly considering various capital policies," no decisions have been made now.

Source: Reuters

